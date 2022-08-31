BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022: Hall ticket correction window closes today
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the admit card correction window for BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 exam on 31 August. Candidates can make the required changes at savsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the admit card correction window for BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 exam today, 31 August. Candidates can download and make the required changes on the official website of BSEB at savsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to download the Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 admit card is also today. Candidates who registered for the exam can access the admit card as well as make the required correction on the official website. Students are advised to make the corrections on the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 admit card at the earliest so that they do not face any issues on the day of exam.
Here’s how to download BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 admit card:
Step 1: Go to BSEB’s official website.
Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads – “View/Apply Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2022-23”.
Step 3: Then, click on the ‘View/Print Admit Card’ link on the new page.
Step 4: Candidates who want to make the corrections, can go ahead.
Step 5: Finally, submit and download the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 hall ticket.
Here’s the Direct link
On 29 August, the official Twitter handle of BSEB shared a post informing about the prelim and main exams. The preliminary exam is to be conducted tentatively on 20 October 2022. It will be held in a single shift from 1 pm to 3.30 pm. On the other hand, the main exam will be held on 22 December 2022 and will be held in two shifts. The first will begin from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second will commence from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Check the tweet below:
सिमुलतला आवासीय विद्यालय, जमुई के कक्षा-VI (सत्र 2023-24) में नामांकन हेतु प्रवेश परीक्षा (प्रारम्भिक), 2023 के लिए समिति की वेबसाईट पर अभ्यर्थियों का तृतीय Dummy Admit Card ऑनलाईन जारी करने तथा त्रुटि सुधार के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 29, 2022
Candidates are advised to regularly keep a check on the official website of BSEB for any new updates or information.
