The exam dates for diploma in physical education (DPEd) have been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). As per the examination schedule, the DPEd first-year exam will start on 3 January, 2023 and conclude on 7 January, 2023. The second-year exam will commence on 9 January, 2023 and end on 12 January, 2023. The BSEB (DPEd) will be held in two shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. BSEB has issued the admit card of BSEB DPEd for the first- and second-year students. Candidates need to download the admit card from the official website of BSEB – secondary.biharboardonline.com.

It should be noted that the admit cards are available via online mode only. The officials are not going to send the admit card via any other mode. In order to download the Bihar Board DPEd 2022 admit card, candidates will require their login credentials, namely ID and password.

In a recent development, BSEB on 9 December announced the board exam schedule for Class 12 and Class 10 exams. The exams would commence in February, 2023. According to the schedule, Class 12 exams will be held from 1 to 11 February in 2023. The exam will start with a mathematics paper for students of science stream in the first shift. Arts stream students are going to appear for their Hindi paper in the second shift.

On the other hand, the Class 10 exam will be held from 14 February to 22 February in 2023. The exam will commence with a mathematics paper. The practical examinations for Class 12 are going to be conducted from 10 to 20 January, 2023. The internal assessment/practical examination for Class 10 will be conducted from 19 to 21 January, 2023. This academic year, more than 13 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exam. On the other hand, 17 lakh students have applied for the Class 10 exam. Anand Kishor, BSEB chairman, said, “Preparation for conducting the board exams have already commenced. The exams will be conducted in two sittings.” He added that the admit cards for both Class 10 and 12 will be released in January, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.