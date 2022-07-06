BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 to be out today, here's how to check

Barring the Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 portals, students can check their BSE Odisha Result 2022 through SMS. To receive the Odisha 10th result 2022 via message, candidates need to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will release the Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 today, 6 July. The results will be declared by the Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash via a press conference at 1 pm. The press meet is scheduled to take place held at the board's office in Cuttack.

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores, the overall pass percentage and merit list on bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. They can also download their BSE Odisha 10th results 2022 using a direct link - bse.nic.in.

More than 5.8 lakh students appeared in Odisha Matric examinations 2022 across 3,540 centres. The minimum passing marks in BSE Class 10 Examination 2022 is 33 percent.

The exams were conducted offline between 29 April to 7 May. In order to check the Odisha HSC 10th scores, students will have to use their board exam roll number and date of birth.

Odisha Matric result 2022: Here's how to check BSE 10th scores

- Visit the website - bseodisha.ac.in

- Click on the link to HSC result

- Enter the necessary login details

- Then, click on submit

- Your Odisha Matric result will reflect on the screen

- Candidates can then download their BSE Odisha Class 10 results 2022

Barring the Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 portals, students can check their BSE Odisha Result 2022 through SMS. To receive the Odisha 10th result 2022 via message, candidates need to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750.

Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha 10th results was 97.89. Candidates were evaluated based on alternative assessment criteria, as the Class 10 examination was called off due to the pandemic.

