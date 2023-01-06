BSE Odisha Class 10 Exams 2023 to be held from 10 to 17 March; details inside

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the dates of the matriculation summative examination 2. BSE has decided to hold the Class 10 examinations this year between 10 March and 17 March 2023. While addressing a press conference at the BSE office in Cuttack on 5 January, BSE President Ramashis Hajra announced that the summative examination 2 for Class 10 high school students will begin on 10 March and will continue till 17 March 2023. The board will release the complete schedule for the exam on the main website soon. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check and download it at bseodisha.ac.in.

The BSE Odisha will conduct a total of six assessments for Class 10 students in a year, as part of the new exam pattern. The new exam pattern includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs).

Students who have already appeared for the FA-I, FA-II, and SA-I exams, will now appear for the FA-III and FA-IV papers in the month of February, asserted BSE President Hajra. “Fixed percentage of marks drawn from all the six assessment tests will add up to arrive at the final result of a student,” he added.

Here are a few steps on how to download the Odisha exam timetable 2023, when released:

Go to bseodisha.nic.in.

On the main site, look for the ‘Notification’ section and click on the link Odisha 10th timetable 2023.

The Odisha Class 10 schedule 2023 will appear in a PDF file

Check and download the Odisha exam board timetable for future reference.

Take a hard copy of the Odisha 2023 exam schedule for future purposes.

Apart from the Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment exam, the Class 10 exams for madhayama (Sanskrit) and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) 2023 will also be conducted simultaneously in the state. This year, more than six lakh students will appear for the matriculation examination in regular, ex-regular, Open School Certificate, and madhyama (Sanskrit) streams.

