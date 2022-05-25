BPSSC SI PET admit card to be available for download from 27 May, check details here

The Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam was conducted on 26 December in 2021 and the result was declared on 2 February, 2022

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card for all candidates who have cleared the mains exam on its official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The admit cards will be available for download from 27 May at 11 am.

The candidates can check the date, time and venue of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) from the admit card. As many as 14,856 candidates have been selected to appear for the PET.

Follow these steps to download the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSSC i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police.”

Step 3: Fill in your login details and then click on submit

Step 4: Crosscheck details on admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of admit card for future reference

It is to be noted that Bihar Police recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI post has 1,998 vacancies and Sergeant post has 198.

The candidates will be given following activities as part of the test:

Race:

For Male Candidates - 1 mile in 6 min and 30 seconds

For Female Candidates- 1 Km in 4 min

High Jump:

For Male Candidates - Minimum 4 feet

For Female Candidates - Minimum 3 feet

Long Jump:

For Male Candidates - Minimum 12 feet

For Female Candidates - Minimum 9 feet

Shot Put:

For Male Candidates - 16 pounds for 16 feet

For Female Candidates - 12 pounds for 10 feet

It is to be noted that the Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam was conducted on 26 December, 2021 and the result was declared on 2 February, 2022.

