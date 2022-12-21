BPSSC releases scorecard 2022 for ESI, Steno ASI and Range Officer posts, check steps to download

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the marksheet/scorecard for different vacancies of the Steno ASI Exam, ESI Exam, and Range Officer of Forests Exam. Interested candidates can check and download their scorecard from the commission’s portal on the official web portal at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest, 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts, and 133 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts. It is to be noted that the scorecard link will be available on the website from 21 December 2022 to 4 January 2023.

What are the steps to download the BPSSC scorecard?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mark sheet link that reads, “Click here to View/Download Marks Sheet.”

Step 3: Go to the link of the relevant post and then fill in your login details.

Step 4: Submit and check your BPSSC mark sheet.

Step 5: Download the BPSSC marksheet for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the BPSSC scorecard.

In order to retrieve the scorecard, the candidate will have to fill in their preliminary roll number and date of birth.

It is to be noted that BPSSC ESI, ASI Steno and FRO final results were announced on 23 September, 21 October and 6 September, respectively. For more updates, candidates should keep a check on the official web portal of the commission.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.