BPSC releases Lecturer & Assistant Professor results at bpsc.bih.nic.in, find direct link
Candidates can check and download the Lecturer and Assistant Professor recruitment results from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check simple steps to download the result
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 2022 results for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts. The results have been declared for Lecturer (Civil Engineering) and Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering). Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the Lecturer and Assistant Professor recruitment results can check and download them from the official website of BPSC. According to the schedule set by the commission, the exam for Assistant Professors was conducted on 27 October 2022. The Lecturer exam was held on 18 October this year. Candidates will not have to submit any personal details on the portal, as the commission has released the result in a PDF format.
Below are the names of candidates selected at Patna University for the Lecturer post:
Upasana Singh, Mukta Mani, Amit Kumar Aman, Rani Kumari, Mamta Kumari, Arti Kumari, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Deep Narayan Kumar, MD Arshad Hussain, Kishwar Badakhshan, and Vinay Kumar.
Below are the names of candidates selected at Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic & Persian University, Patna for the Lecturer post:
Upasana Ray, Mukta Sinha, Richa Arya, and Chandeshwari Kumari.
Meanwhile, for the Assistant Professor vacancies, the Commission has not released the names of the candidates but their roll numbers. Candidates will have to look into the complete list to check their roll number mentioned on it.
Steps on how to check the BPSC Result 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official page of BPSC.
Step 2: Look for and click on the link designated to BPSC Result 2022 that is available on the home page.
Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates can easily check both results.
Step 4: Then save and download the BPSC Result 2022 page.
Step 5: Keep a printout of the BPSC 2022 Result for further purposes.
Check the direct link for the Lecturer’s post.
Check the direct link for the Assistant Professor post.
For more details and the latest information, candidates can check the official website of BPSC as well as read the official notification for both vacancies.
