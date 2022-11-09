The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the Lecturer Competitive Examination 2022. Applicants who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the result from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The results have been declared for the Lecturer vacancies in subjects including Economics, Hindi, Computer Science, and Engineering/Technology.

The result on the official website of BPSC includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. According to the schedule, the BPSC Lecturer exam was conducted on 27 September 2022 at several exam centres across the state as a written objective-type test.

Check the simple steps to download the BPSC Lecturer result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the result link that has been made for the relevant subject

Step 3: A PDF file will open showing the BPSC Lecturer results.

Step 4: Check, save and download BPSC Lecturer result 2022 on your computer/laptop

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the Lecturer’s result 2022 for further reference.

Here are the direct links:

-Economics: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-11-08-03.pdf

-Hindi: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-11-08-05.pdf

– Computer Science and Engineering/Technology: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-11-08-04.pdf

The recruitment exam was conducted for vacancies under advertisement Numbers. 21/2020, 40/2020, and 61/2020. The Commission released the answer keys on 30 September for Booklet Series A, B, C, and D. Candidates were allowed to raise objections if any to the answer key through a prescribed format till 11 October.

The Commission had asked candidates to send their objections along with proof in support of the challenges to the Bihar Public Service Commission through speed post.

For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BPSC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.