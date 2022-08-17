BPSC issues interview letter for Judicial Services 2021, steps to download

Candidates will be required to enter their application number and other details to download their admit cards. Those appearing for the interview should note that they will be required to mandatorily carry the letter to the interview

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the interview letter for the 31st Judicial Services examination. Eligible candidates can download their call letters/admit cards from the official web portal of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will be required to enter their application number and other details to download their admit cards. Those appearing for the interview should note that they will be required to mandatorily carry the letter to the interview. Aspirants who don’t, will not be allowed to enter the interview venue. The result of the shortlisted candidates will be released after the interview on the official website. A total of 691 candidates have qualified to appear for the interview round that is scheduled to be held between 22 August to 3 September 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 221 vacancies and the number of posts are divided category wise. The candidates who got qualifying marks in their prelims, passed the mains exam and then got shortlisted to appear for the interview.

What are the steps to download the BPSC admit card/call letter?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the Subject section on the home page.

Step 3: Go to 'Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 22nd August – 3rd September, 2022 under 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020) ' flashing on the homepage.

Step 4: You will be taken to a new window where you need to fill in your login credential.

Step 5: Download and save your BPSC Judicial Services Interview Admit Card for future reference.

It is to be noted that the Commission will not send the admit card/call letter by post and the candidates will have to download the Interview Admit Card online only. For downloading the Admit Card, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned above.

The direct link to download the call letter is below for your reference

BPSC has also released the BPSC AAO Admit Card. Those who have applied for the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Prelims Exam can now download their call letter from the website of the Commission.

