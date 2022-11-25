The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of a Drug Inspector under the Health Department, Government of Bihar. Candidates are able to register for the examination on the official website of BPSC. The last date to apply for the BPSC Drug Inspector recruitment is 16 December. Corrections in the application form can be made till 23 December. The recruitment drive aims to fill 55 vacancies for the post of BPSC Drug Inspector. Out of the total, 27 posts are for unreserved candidates and the remaining are for the reserved category applicants. For general candidates, the application fee is Rs 750, while the application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD aspirants stands at Rs 200.

The applicants must be in the age group of 21 to 37 years as on 1 August 2022. However, the upper age limit for OBC category candidates has been relaxed by three years, and for SC and ST category applicants, the limit has been relaxed by five years. The differently-abled candidates have been provided with 10 years of relaxation.

Here are the steps that are required to apply for the BPSC Drug Inspector recruitment 2022:

Step 1: After visiting the official website of BPSC, click on the link which reads “Apply Online” for the Drug Inspector posts.

Step 2: Fill out the BPSC registration form correctly, upload the necessary documents, and submit the form.

Step 3: Download the form, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Educational qualifications:

The candidates are required to have a degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacy, or Medicine with a specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a university which has been established by law in India. In order to gain more information, look at the official notification here.

Selection process:

In the selection process, the applicants will need to go through a written exam followed by the interview. The written exam is going to comprise four papers. Each paper carries 100 marks, and the examination will be held for two hours. Also, note that the interview is going to be 50 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance in both written tests and interviews.

