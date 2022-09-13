BPSC CDPO prelims result 2021 announced; check direct link
You can download the results from the official website of BPSC https://bpsc.bih.nic.in//.
The result and final answer key for Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) preliminary competitive examination 2021 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). You can download the results from the official website of BPSC. A total of 96840 candidates gave the examination, out of which 883 of them have qualified to appear in the Main examination. The exam was conducted on 15 May at 320 examination centres. The recruitment drive intends to fill 55 vacancies for the post of CDPO in the state Social Welfare Department. The shortlisting of applicants, will happen on the basis of preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam and interview.
The result of the BPSC CDO exam 2021 has been arranged roll number wise. Candidates need to search their roll number in the result PDF to know whether they have qualified for the next level. The cut-off marks for all categories have also been put out.
Steps to download the results:
- After visiting the homepage of the official website of BPSC, clink on the link which reads, “Results: Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2021)”.
- After this, the results will be presented on your screen.
- Go through it, download it, and also take a printout of it for future reference.
You can also click on this link.
Steps to download the final answer key:
- After landing on the homepage of the official website of BPSC, clink on the link which reads, “Final Answer Keys: General Knowledge – Booklet Series A, B, C, D”
- The answer key will appear on your device’s screen after this.
- View it properly, download it, and then take a printout of it for future reference.
You can also visit this link to view the final answer key directly.
