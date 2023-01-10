Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today, 10 January close the online application process for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official web portal at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in along with a late fee. It is to be noted that the application process was earlier supposed to end on 30 December.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. The applicants should be a minimum of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on 1 August 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. The aspirants should have done a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

How to apply for BPSC 68th Prelims Exam?

Step 1: Logon to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the “apply online” link on the BPSC homepage

Step 3: Visit the “BPSC online application” link.

Step 4: Fill in your BPSC application form and pay your application fees.

Step 5: Submit your BPSC application form

Step 6: Download the BPSC application form and keep a hard copy for future use.

What is the BPSC application fee?

The applicants who belong to the unreserved category should pay an application fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable for candidates from reserved category.

BPSC 68th Exam is expected to be held on 12 February 2023. Aspirants who clear the same will then be required to appear for the mains exam. For more details, candidates should refer to the notification link given above.

