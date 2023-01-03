BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Registration deadline extended till 10 January, apply now
The BPSC Prelims 2022 exam is going to be of 2 hours. There are 3 rounds in the BPSC CCE exam, namely Prelims, Mains, and Interviews.
The registration date for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination has been extended. Now, the last date to apply for the exam with late fees is 10 January, 2023. Candidates can apply for the Prelims Exam on the official website of BPSC – onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Previously, the last date to apply was 30 December, 2022. Applicants can send the application with late fees to the Secretary, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna till 10 January. The BPSC recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 281 vacancies, out of which 77 seats are reserved for women. It should be noted that there is going to be negative marking in all the questions of Prelims.
BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Steps to apply for the exam
Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of BPSC, click on the “Apply Online” link visible next to 68th CCE.
Step 2: Now, continue filling the application form and pay the required application fees.
Step 3: After you are done with the payment, click on the submit button.
Step 4: Go through your application form properly, download it, and also take out its hardcopy for future reference.
Application fees
For the candidates belonging to general category, the application fee is Rs 600. On the other hand, candidates from the category of Bihar’s Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe have to pay an application fee of Rs 150. The payment has to be made via a debit card, credit card, or net banking.
Note
Candidates have been advised to submit the form at the earliest. Also, applicants need to check the official website of BPSC to get the latest updates and announcements.
Age limit
For the general category male candidates, the age should not be more than 37 years. In case of general category female candidates, the age should not exceed 40 years. For the BC/OBC category candidates, the age should not be above 40 years. In the case of SC/ST applicants, the upper age limit has been set at 42 years.
Selection Process
