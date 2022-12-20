Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today, 20 December, end the online application process for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official web portal at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam is expected to be held on 12 February 2023. Applications submitted post the deadline will not be accepted in any case. The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. The applicants should be of at least 20 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on 1 August 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from reserved categories. They should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

What are the steps to apply for the BPSC 68th Prelims exam?

Step 1: The candidates should go to the official web portal of the Commission at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates will then be redirected to a new page where they will have to go to ‘Apply Online’ against the advertisement for BPSC 68th exam.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will then have to fill up the required details and complete mobile verification.

Step 4: Pay the BPSC application fee and then submit the form.

Step 5: Take its print out of the BPSC application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official 68th BPSC Prelims exam:

https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-11-18-05.pdf

BPSC 68th Exam is expected to be conducted on 12 February 2023. Those who clear the same will then have to appear for the mains exam. For more details, candidates can refer to the notification link given above.

What is the application fee?

The applicants belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is to be paid by the reserved category candidates.

