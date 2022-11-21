The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the official notification for the 68th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination. Candidates can apply for the BPSC Preliminary exam from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the online registration for BPSC 68th Preliminary exam will begin on 25 November 2022. The last date to register for the Prelims is 20 December 2022. Through this recruitment exam, BPSC aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies in the organisation. Out of these, 77 openings are reserved for female candidates and the other 204 for male applicants. Those who want to be selected for the job need to pass the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam.

Apart from the preliminary and main exams, candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET). As per the official schedule, the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2022.

Check the BPSC 68th Preliminary notification here: https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ Advt/NB-2022-11-18-05.pdf

Here’s how to apply for the BPSC 68th CCE (Preliminary) Examination:

Step 1. Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2. Look for and click on the link to register for BPSC 68th Prelims

Step 3. Once the page opens, candidates have to register themselves and generate their login credentials

Step 4. Then log in and fill out the BPSC CCE application form

Step 5. To complete the process, upload all the mandatory documents and pay the CCE fee

Step 6. Finally submit the BPSC 68th CCE (Preliminary) Examination application form

Step 7. Save and download the confirmation page

Step 8: Take a printout of the BPSC 68th CCE application form for future purposes.

While applying for the exam, candidates from the unreserved (UR) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. Those from the reserved category need to pay Rs 150 for the same.

For more details on age limit, education qualification, and selection process among others read the notification as well we keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.