BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Here are steps to check results for CCE exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently announced the results of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims. Aspirants who appeared in the exam can download their results and the final answer key from the official web portal of the commission. According to the latest details, about 6 lakh candidates had registered for the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam. Out of this, 4.75 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam on the scheduled date. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam may take the main exam and the interview. The performance in the main exam and the interview will be considered by the commission to prepare the BPSC 67th final merit list. The test’s answer key has already been made available.

What are the steps to check the BPSC 67th prelims result?

Go to the official web portal of the Commission.

Click on the link that reads “Results: 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination” on the homepage.

The result will appear in the form of a PDF on the screen.

Check and download the prelims result.

Take a printout of the prelims result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the BPSC 67th prelims result.

The recruitment drive is being held for 726 vacancies in the Bihar state government. The exams were initially supposed to be conducted on 8 May, however, the paper got postponed because of a leak. The second exam was held on 30 September for all candidates.

The results of the main exam will be declared on 14 March. The interview round is likely to take place on 29 March for aspirants who clear the main round. The final result should be out on 28 May. Meanwhile, the BPSC 68th prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 February.

