BPSC 67th Main Exam: Admit card expected today; check steps to download
The BPSC 67th Main exam will be held on 29, 30 and 31 December 2022. The commission will fill up a total of 802 posts in the state government through this recruitment drive
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the hall ticket for the 67th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022 today, 22 December. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This year, a total of 11,607 applicants have qualified to appear for the BPSC 67th Main examination. As per the schedule, the BPSC 67th Main exam will be conducted on 29, 30, and 31 December. Through this recruitment drive, BPSC will fill up a total of 802 posts in various departments of the state government.
The commission is shortlisting eligible candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test/interview round. The BPSC 67th Preliminary exam was conducted in September this year and the result was declared on 17 November 2022.
Read the BPSC 67th Main notification: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-11-18-03.pdf
Check the steps to download BPSC 67th Main admit card (when released):
Step 1: Go to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Search and click on the “Apply Online” link for the 67th Main exam
Step 3: On the new page, enter the User Name and Password to log in. Then go to admit card link and click on it.
Step 4: The BPSC 67th Main hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Save and download the BPSC 67th Main hall ticket
Step 6: Take a printout of the BPSC 67th Main exam admit card for future use.
In November, the Commission released the exam dates for the 67th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022. Applicants can download it from the official website of BPSC.
Find the BPSC 67th Mains exam time table here: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-11-25-01.pdf
The BPSC exam will consist of four papers- General Hindi, General Studies – Paper 1, General Studies – Paper 2 as well as an optional subject of the candidate’s choice. According to the BPSC official notification, the General Hindi paper will comprise a total of 100 marks, while the other papers will be of 300 marks each.
