The exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2020 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The exam is scheduled to be held on 10 and 11 November 2022 in 3 shifts, 10 AM to 11 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and 1 to 2 PM. Applicants will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of BPSC – www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 3 November. Candidates should note that the commission is not going to send any hall tickets via mail. The applicants are required to take a printout of the admit card released online. They should also keep in mind that they need to carry passport-size photographs similar to one on the admit card to the examination center.

On 10 November, exams for General English, General Hindi, and General Studies will be conducted. Exams for General Engineering Science, Section-II, Civil Engineering – Paper V, and Civil Engineering – Paper VI will be held on 11 November.

Steps for downloading the admit card:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of BPSC, look for the link to BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card.

Step 2: Click on the link when you see it.

Step 3: A form will open up on your device’s screen which you will have to fill out.

Step 4: Key in the asked details in the required fields like date of birth, application number, etc.

Step 5: After that, click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your credentials will be submitted and you will be able to access the BPSC AE Hall Ticket 2022.

Step 7: Go through your admit card properly, download it and take out a hard copy.

In-hand salary of BPSC Assistant Engineer:

Rs 64,258 – Rs 70,468 is going to be the salary of Assistant Engineers inclusive of all allowances. This applies to all three departments of the Assistant Engineer post, which are civil, mechanical, and electrical. Hence, the annual package is around Rs 9 to Rs 11.5 lakh per annum for a BPSC Assistant Engineer.

