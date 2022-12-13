BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Register for 314 vacancies at bankofmaharashtra.in, read notice
The registration process is complete only when the fee is deposited. Candidates can submit their application forms by 23 December 2022
The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has opened the registration window for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice today, 13 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of BOM. Aspirants can submit their applications till 23 December this year. A total of 314 apprentice vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. “Candidates seeking age relaxation will be required to submit necessary certificate(s) in original along with photocopies as and when required,” reads the notice. Candidates should keep in mind that the registration process will be completed only when the fee is deposited. Before applying for the vacancies, aspirants must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post.
Find the BOM recruitment notice here.
Here are the steps to apply for the BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2022:
- Visit bankofmaharashtra.in.
- On the homepage, go to the “Careers” tab/section.
- Then click on the “Recruitment Process—Current Openings” link
- As the new page opens, click on the link that reads “Now click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers in Scale II, III, IV and V Project 2023-24””.
- Candidates will have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.
- Upload the required documents, pay the mandatory fee and submit the form as asked.
- Keep a printout of the BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2022 form for future reference
Find the direct link here.
Candidates applying should be between the age group 20 to 28 years as on 31 March 2022. The duration of training will be one year. Apprentice will receive a stipend of Rs 9,000 per month for the engagement period of one year. They will not be eligible for any other allowance.
Applicants from the UR/EWS/OBC category will have to pay Rs 150 as the registration fee. Aspirants from the SC/ST category need to pay Rs 100. The PwBD candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee.
