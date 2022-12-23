BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 314 vacancies at bankofmaharashtra.in; check notice

The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) will close the online registration process for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice today, 23 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of BOM. The application process began on 13 December 2022. The minimum age requirement is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 31 March 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, BOM will fill up a total of 314 apprentice vacancies in the organisation. The duration of the training is one year. The apprentice will receive a stipend of Rs 9,000 per month for the engagement period of one year.

Find the official notice on BOM recruitment 2022 here.

Here are a few steps on how to apply for the BOM recruitment 2022:

Go to BOM’s official portal.

On the main page, go to the “Careers” tab.

Then click on the “Recruitment Process—Current Openings” section.

On the new window, click on the application link that is available under “Now click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers in Scale II, III, IV and V Project 2023-24”.

Candidates must register and proceed with the application form.

Upload the essential documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form.

Keep a printout of the BOM recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Find the direct link here.

Candidates from the UR/EWS/OBC category will pay an application fee of Rs 150. Those from the SC/ST category, need to pay Rs 100 for the same. The PwBD candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee.

Before applying for the post of apprentice, candidates must read the official notice. More details on the educational qualification, relaxation in upper age limit, training period and others are mentioned in the notice.

