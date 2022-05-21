BITSAT 2022: Registration process extended till 10 June; check details here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, has extended the BITSAT 2022 registrations till 10 June. The application edit window will be open from 8 June to 12 June

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, has released a notification regarding the extension of the registration date for its entrance exam. The last date to register for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 is 10 June. Interested students who still have not applied for the examination can do the same online through the official website of BITSAT.

The examination authority will open the editing window on 8 June. If students have made any error in their BITSAT application form, they will be able to edit it during the edit window, which will remain open till 12 June. However, the registered email ID and mobile number provided at the time of the registration cannot be altered during this time.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants who have successfully cleared their Class 12 examination or are appearing for the same from a recognized Central or State board, with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) as subjects, are eligible to sit for BITSAT 2022. Adequate proficiency in English is also mandatory for the candidates.

Students who want to take Mathematics in BITSAT should have obtained a minimum of 75 per cent in aggregate in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics subjects in the 12th board examination. Students who want to take Biology in BITSAT should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects in the 12th Board exam.

Check Information Bulletin here.

Application Fee:

Male aspirants who are opting to appear once (Session 1) will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,400. For female candidates, a fee of Rs 2,900 is applicable.

Steps to follow while applying for BITSAT 2022:

Visit the official website of BITS

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Here’ link under BITSAT 2022

Fill in the BITSAT application form and upload scanned copies of the required documents

Pay the BITSAT fee and submit the application form

Download and take a printout of the BITSAT form for future reference

Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2022 is here.

