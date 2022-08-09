BITSAT 2022 August Session: Scorecards released at bitsadmission.com; details here
The BITSAT scorecards will contain the overall marks along with the subject-wise scores obtained by the students. As per the official statement by BITS Pilani, candidates can also view their moderated scores. “The moderation process for the August Session is completed now,” the official statement re
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has declared the result for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 August Session today, 9 August. Candidates who have taken the BITSAT this year can check their results and download their respective scorecards from the official online portal of BITS admission which is .bitsadmission.com. They will require their application numbers and passwords to view their scores. The BITSAT scorecards will contain the overall marks along with the subject-wise scores obtained by the students.
As per the official statement by BITS Pilani, candidates can also view their moderated scores. “The moderation process for the August Session is completed now,” the official statement reads. The BITSAT 2022 entrance examination was held in two sessions. The first session was held in the month of July while the second session was conducted from 3 August to 7 August 2022. The University also conducted a dedicated session for the absentees on 8 August 2022. Candidates who failed to appear for the examination on the designated slot for any valid reason got a chance to take the examination again.
Steps to follow while downloading BITSAT 2022 August Session Result:
Visit the official BITS Pilani website bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, search for the statement that reads, ‘Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (August Session) Score Card’ and hit the ‘Click Here’ button.
In the next window, enter your Application Number, Password and the auto-generated captcha code.
Click on ‘Proceed’ to view your BITSAT 2022 August Session result.
Download the BITSAT scorecard and take out a copy for future use.
Direct link to check BITSAT August Session Result: https://bitsat.cbexams.com/bitsatscorecardsession2aug/default.aspx
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is a common entrance test for the students willing to join BITS Pilani, BITS Goa and BITS Hyderabad for various programmes in Engineering, Science, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities.
