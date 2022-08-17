BIS 2022: Admit card released for various posts at bis.gov.in, direct link

The test will be conducted at various examination centres spread across the country. Through this recruitment drive, BIS will fill up a total of 276 vacancies in its organisation

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued the hall ticket for various vacancies of Senior Technician, Technical Assistant (Laboratory), Stenographer, and others. The admit card for the various posts has been released on the official website of the bis.gov.in. To access the hall ticket, appearing candidates need to submit their registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and captcha. The online examination for the post of Assistant (Computer Aided Design) and Senior Technician is to be held on 3 September (Saturday). The test will be conducted at various examination centres spread across the country. Through this recruitment drive, BIS will fill up a total of 276 vacancies in its organisation.

Steps to download BIS Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site of BIS at bis.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “Exam Notice for The Advertisement NO. 2/2022/ESTT” under the What’s New section.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads “Click here to download the Admit Card for Assistant (Computer Aided Design) & Senior Technician”.

Step 4: As a new page opens, enter the login details and submit.

Step 5: Check and download the BIS Admit Card 2022. Also, take a printout of the BIS Admit Card for future use.

Direct link to download BIS hall ticket

Find the official notice here

Details on the examination:

The online examination will be an objective-type multiple choice test. It will comprise General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 marks), General Awareness (24 marks), English Language (25 marks), and Domain Knowledge (50 marks).

Candidates appearing for the test will be required to secure at least 50 percent marks in the concerned discipline. They will also have to score at least 50 percent marks in aggregate out of the total maximum marks in the online examination. Only then, they will be called for a skill test/practical test/trade test, which shall be qualifying in nature.

For more details and information, keep a regular check on the official website of BIS.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.