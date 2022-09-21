The Bihar Civil Court has begun the online registration process for recruitment to Class III/Group-C posts in the subordinate courts of Bihar. The application process has commenced for the vacancies of Clerk, Peon/Orderly, Stenographer, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer.

Candidates can register for the vacancies by visiting the official website at districts.ecourts.gov.in. The application window opened on 20 September whereas the deadline to apply is 20 October 2022 till 11:59 pm. “Any candidate applying for more than one post should register separately for each post,” reads the notification. Applications received via any other mode from candidates will not be accepted by the Bihar Civil Court.

Through this recruitment campaign, the Bihar Civil Court plans to fill up a total of 7,692 openings in the organisation. Aspirants are advised to read the official notifications carefully before applying for the desired post.

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment notification:

https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notice%20dated%2012.09.2022_English.pdf

Here are the simple steps to apply for the Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website at districts.ecourts.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to ‘States’ – ‘Bihar’ – ‘Patna’ – ‘Recruitment’.

Then, click on the apply link for the Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader (desired post).

Look for the registration form and fill in all details, upload the necessary documents, pay the fee and also submit the form.

Save and download the Bihar Civil Court recruitment form for future reference.

Direct link to apply for Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022: dcprequirement.in

Vacancy Details: (Total 7,692)

-Clerk: 3,325 posts (Employment Notice Number: 01/2022) – Male candidates 21 to 37 years and female applicants 21 to 40 years, as on 1 September 2022.

Find notification here:

https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Employment%20Notice%20No.%2001-2022.pdf

-Stenographer: 1,562 vacancies (Employment Notice Number: 02/2022) – Male aspirants 21 to 37 years and female candidates 21 to 40 years, as on 1 September 2022.

Find notification here:

https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Employment%20Notice%20No.%2002-2022.pdf

-Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: 1,132 openings (Employment Notice Number: 03/2022) – Male candidates should be 21 to 37 years, while female candidates must be 21 to 40 years, as on 1 September 2022.

Find notification here:

https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Employment%20Notice%20No.%2003-2022_1.pdf

-Peon/Orderly: 1,673 positions (Employment Notice Number: 04/2022) – Male candidates must be 18 to 37 years and female aspirants should be 18 to 40 years.

Find notification here:

https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Employment%20Notice%20No.%2004-2022.pdf

Selection process for the above posts includes a written exam, an interview round, document verification, and a medical test.

