Bihar BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2022: Admit Card released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, here's how to download

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the admit card for Bihar BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2022 today, 13 June. The university has also announced the date of the Bihar CET BEd Exam 2022 through an official notice. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Here are a few steps on how to download Bihar BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2022 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Search and click on the “Bihar BEd Admit Card” link on the homepage.

Candidates need to enter their correct “email address” and “password” in the provided section.

Then click on the Login or Submit button.

Within a few minutes, the Bihar BEd Entrance Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the Bihar BEd Joint Entrance Exam admit card.

Details like name of the candidate, Exam Name, Date of Birth, Candidate’s Photograph & Signature, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Candidate’s Category, Roll Number Date & Time of Exam, Reporting Time, Centre Name & Address Signature of Invigilator, and Instructions for Candidates have been mentioned on the hall ticket. Candidates are requested to kindly check all the details printed on it.

The Bihar BEd Joint Entrance Examination will be held on 23 June, this year in an offline mode at various centre across the state. On the day of the exam, candidates are advised to bring the hall ticket to the exam venue.

For more details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

