BHU UG first merit list released for BA programmes, check details

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued the first merit list for the BA programmes. Students who have completed the registration process for the BHU UG admissions 2022 can visit the official web portal of the university to check the list. The announcement about the declaration of the first merit list was made in a tweet by the university. To check and download the BHU UG round 1 merit list for BA programmes, the aspirants need to log in with their application number and password. Candidates should note that the merit list has been released for the BA Social Science, BA Shastri, and BA Arts programmes.



BHU closed the online application process for undergraduate courses on 8 October. The preference filling facility ended on 9 October. The registration for admissions to UG programmes happened through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on 20 September. Candidates are required to clear the CUET UG exam in order to be eligible to apply for BHU UG admission.

What are the steps to check the BHU UG first merit list?

Visit the official BHU admission web portal.

Log in by filling in your application number, password and captcha code.

Aspirants will be redirected to the candidate portal

Have a look at the BHU UG first merit list.

Download the merit list PDF and take a printout for further reference

The BHU First Merit list for UG admissions contains the cutoff marks for each subject and category, based on which admissions will be done.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is an all-India examination organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for students who want admission to different courses of participating Central universities. The test provides a single-window opportunity for the students to get admission to the participating universities across India, thereby making the admission process more streamlined and eliminating entrance exams of different difficulty levels.

