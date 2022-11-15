The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will hold the mop up round/ spot admissions from today, 15 November and these will go on till 16 November for admissions of the candidates to undergraduate (UG) courses. Aspirants can visit the university and take admission by paying the required fee. Tweeting about the same, the authorities mentioned that the University Admission Coordination Committee of Banaras Hindu University has accepted the request of the students and has given them an additional chance of admission. All such students who had not filled the preference earlier but had registered will be able to get admission on the basis of merit in mop up or spot round depending upon the number of vacant seats.



It is to be noted that candidates can confirm their admissions today itself, after paying their fees, on the basis of eligibility criteria and seat availability.

Here is the direct link to the BHU spot round registration form:

https://bhu2.ucanapply.com/Entrance2022/applicationform.php

Candidates, who cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and had chosen BHU among their preferred universities during the application process, were eligible to apply for admission for different courses of the university. The admission to the university courses happened on the basis of merit lists that consisted of the cutoff marks for each subject and category, based on which admissions of the aspirants are being done.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is an all-India examination that is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for students who are seeking admission to different courses of participating Central universities. The test acts as a single-window opportunity for the students to get admission in different participating universities across India, thereby making the admission process more organised and eliminating entrance exams of varying difficulty levels. Candidates should keep visiting BHU’s website for the latest updates.

