A specialized training and certification programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be started by the Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU’s) Department of Computer Science. The programme is going to lead to job roles of AI, namely Data Scientist and applied scientist. The registration portal for the six-month certificate programme of BHU will remain open from 12 to 25 January, 2023. The programme is going to be conducted from February to July. The admission into the programme is going to be based on an entrance test. As per the BHU, a total of 100 seats are on offer for this training. The BHU application form is being hosted by the official website of Text Analytics – textanalytics.in/ai.

The training is going to be free of cost for the participants. All participants who will successfully complete the training will get a certificate.

BHU’s certification programme on AI

BHU has stated that this programme is particularly aimed at training university students and also reskilling working professionals. The training curriculum is in line with the framework of National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

The introductory and advanced topics in AI that will be covered in the programme include:

Introduction to AI and Big Data,

Statistical Concepts and Applications,

Statistical Tools,

Artificial Neural Networks,

Programming for Data Science,

Programming in Python,

Creating Visualizations,

Importing and Preprocessing Data,

Exploring and Manipulating Data,

Data Structures and Algorithms,

Graph and String Algorithms,

Managerial Skills,

Organizational Behavior, and

Persuasive Communication.

The BHU’s Department of Computer Science is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the training programme.

Eligibility criteria

All those students are eligible for the course who hold a bachelor’s degree in the field of Computer Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics, and Statistics, or an equivalent degree.

Applicants in the final year of their Bachelor’s degree in the mentioned areas can also be considered subject to successfully qualifying the aptitude test.

This course can also be taken by the working professionals who have the minimum required qualifications as above.

