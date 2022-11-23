The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conclude the online registration process for spot admissions postgraduate (PG) programmes today, 23 November 2022. Candidates can register for the BHU PG spot admission 2022 by visiting the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in till 5 pm. No request will be entertained by the university after the given date and time. Candidates who have already registered themselves with BHU are eligible for filling up the preference of Mop-up or spot admission round. Even those who have missed filling up preference entries are also eligible to apply. “The process of preparing the merit may take some time based on the applications received therefore the offers shall be given to the candidates online on 24th November 2022,” reads the notification.

BHU PG Admissions 2022 (Spot Admission Notice):

http://bhuonline.in/pdfs22/PG%20Mop-Up%20Notice%20final%2022nov22-rev.pdf

Here’s how to register for the BHU PG Admissions 2022:

Step 1: Go to BHU’s official website at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on “Link for Spot Round Registration Form for PG Courses”.

Step 3: On the new window, candidates will have to enter their CUET PG application and date of birth to register themselves on the portal.

Step 4: They also have to fill up the application form as asked and submit it accordingly.

Step 5: Save and download the BHU PG Admissions 2022 form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the BHU PG Admissions confirmation page for further use.

Direct link to apply for BHU Spot Admission:

https://bhu2.ucanapply.com/Entrance2022/applicationformpg.php

Apart from the online submission, candidates can file their application form offline too which is available at the respective faculty of the university. BHU will prepare the merit list of the selected candidates on the basis of applications received.

Any doubt or query related to the mop-up round will be responded by the respective admission committees only. Before applying for the spot admission round, candidates can check their eligibility and then pay the application fees to confirm admission.

