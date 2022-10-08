BHU Admissions 2022: Registration process for UG courses ends today, steps to apply
Candidates who are seeking admission to BHU UG programmes need to check their eligibility for the courses
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will today, 8 October close the online application process for undergraduate courses. Interested candidates can apply for BHU UG admissions 2022 through the official web portal. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG and had chosen BHU among their preferred universities during the application process can apply for admission on the BHU’s admission web portal at bhuonline.in. The last date to fill out the preference entry is 9 October. Candidates who are seeking admission to BHU UG programmes need to check their eligibility for the courses they want to take admission in and fill the UG application by today.
What are the steps to apply for BHU admissions?
- Visit the official web portal.
- Go to the tab that reads ‘Click here to apply’.
- Register on the portal by filling in your CUET Application No. (User Id) and CUET Exam Roll No (as Password).
- Once you have registered, fill in the details including your CUET score, class 10, 12 marksheets and more.
- Once you have filled in your details, click on submit and pay the BHU application fees.
- Download the BHU application form for future reference.
Here is the direct link to register yourself.
What are the documents required for BHU admissions?
- CUET UG scorecard
- Class 10 marksheet for verifying the date of birth
- Class 12 marksheet
- Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate (SC/ST) issued by the official authority, if admission is sought under that particular category
- PwD Certificate of the candidate, if applicable
- BHU Employee certificate, in case applicable
- Sports achievement certificates of the candidate, if applicable
What is the application fee?
The application fee will not be refunded, Candidates belonging to general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 200, and for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories a fee of Rs 100 is to be paid. No changes are allowed in the application form after submission of the application fees.
