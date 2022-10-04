Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will close the registration process for recruitment of Engineer/Executive Trainees today, 4 October. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal. The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 150 vacancies of Executive Trainee (Finance), Executive Trainee (HR) and Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy) The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 31 October, 1 and 2 November 2022. The exact details will be announced at the time of the issue of admit cards.

What is the educational qualification required?

Engineer Trainee in (Civil /Chemical/Mechanical/IT Electrical/Metallurgy): The candidate should have done a full-time undergraduate Degree in Engineering /Technology or have a 5-year integrated Master’s degree.

Executive Trainee in (Finance): The aspirant should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised Indian university as well as a qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants qualification from a recognised Institution in India.

Executive Trainee in (HR): A full-time regular Bachelor’s degree is required from a recognised Indian university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate in all years. A two-year full-time regular post graduate course in Human Resource or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations or Social Work is also needed.

For more details on the minimum age limit, the candidates should refer to BHEL’s official notification.

What are the steps to apply for BHEL Vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: Under Career with Bhel, go to Current Job Openings

Step 3: Click on the Application link under “Engineer / Executive Trainee – 2022” posts

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process by clicking on Apply Online

Step 5: Fill up the BHEL form, pay the application fee and submit it

Step 6: Take a printout of the BHEL Recruitment Application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for BHEL vacancies:

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/79118/Instruction.html

Candidates are advised to keep a check on BHEL’s official website for the latest updates related to the admit card release.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.