BECIL recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for Office Attendant and other posts

Today is the last date to apply online for the posts of Office Attendant, Finance Facilitation Professional, and E-Tendering Professional released by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of BECIL. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 30 vacancies, out of which 12 vacancies are for the E-Tendering Professional post, 12 for the post of Finance Facilitation Professional, and 6 for Office Attendant. The official notification of BECIL has advised the candidates to apply via the website becil.com or becilregistration.in. For more information, you can directly download the official notice by clicking on this link.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official registration page of BECIL by clicking on this link here.

Click on the “New Registration” link and proceed with the process of your registration.

After you have registered yourself, login to the website and apply for the desired post.

Upload the asked documents, make the payment of application fees, and submit the form.

Download the form, and also take out a hardcopy as well for future reference.

Important points:

BECIL is not going to be responsible for any network problems in the submission of online applications.

Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of passport coloured photos and signatures. Size of these scanned copies needs to be within 100 kb and in jpg/.pdf files only.

All the communications are going to be carried out either on the registered email or registered mobile number.

Having a valid personal e-mail ID is a must.

Candidates have been requested to fill the details in the online application form carefully. Before the final submission of application, there is going to be a preview available to the candidates in case of modification needed. Post submission of the application, no modification will be permitted and fees once paid are not going to be refunded.

Candidates have been advised to fill the post judiciously according to the advertisement released by BECIL.

