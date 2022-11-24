BECIL Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for Engineer, Technician and other posts ends today

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will close the online application window for recruitment of Engineering Trainees, Engineers, Technicians, and others. These vacancies are on a contract basis for Deployment at the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.

The application for the posts must be submitted online only. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of BECIL at becil.com. The selection of the applicants will be done as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. Candidates should keep in mind that no Travelling Allowance (TA) or Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid for attending the interview or joining the duty on selection.

BECIL will give preference to candidates residing in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for a skill test or interview round.

Find the official notice here: https://www.becil.com/uploads/vacancy/222natrax10nov22pdf-4ef68f53849268730621e5185a883388.pdf

Vacancy Details: (Total 5)

-Graduate Engineering Trainee (GET)/Post Graduate Engineering Trainee (PGET): 1 post

– Junior Engineer/Engineer – Electric Vehicle (EV): 1 vacancy

– Technician –Lab/Instrumentation (ITI): 1 position

– Technician –Vehicle Testing (Diploma): 1 opening

– Technician –Homologation (Diploma): 1 post

Candidates applying for the above posts should be between the age group of 25 to 28 years. More details on the educational qualification, experience, and others are mentioned in the notification.

Steps to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit BECIL’s official page at becil.com

Step 2: Go to BECIL’s ‘Careers Section’ and then click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and the online form will open up.

Step 4: Fill up the form as asked, pay the registration fee and review the application before submitting

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future purpose.

The registration fee for the recruitment will not be refunded under any circumstance. BECIL will not accept any further requests for changes in the application that has been submitted by the candidates.

