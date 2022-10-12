Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to multiple vacancies for the posts of Medical Record Technician, Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist), Pharmacist G-II and Psychiatric Social Worker. Candidates may apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at becil.com till 24 October. The eligibility criteria pay and educational qualifications are different for each of the posts. The candidates can check the official notification for details of the vacancies announced.

Here is the link to the official notification released by BECIL:

What are the steps to apply for the BECIL Vacancies?

Step 1: Go to BECIL’s official registration portal.

Step 2: Go to New Registration and proceed to fill up the registration process.

Step 3: Once registered, login to the BECIL portal and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Upload the needed documents, pay the BECIL application fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the BECIL registration form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the BECIL posts.

What is the BECIL Application fee?

Only online payment of registration is applicable and it is non-refundable. There is no other mode of payment for the application fee. Demand Drafts, Money Orders, Postal Orders, Cheques, Pay Orders, Postal Stamps, Banker’s Cheque, etc are not going to be accepted.

Category-wise registration is as follows:

General – Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for an additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.885/- (Rs. 590 extra for an additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.531/- (Rs. 354 will be charged extra for an additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs. 885 (Rs. 590 will be charged extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs. 885/- (Rs. 590 will be charged extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs. 531/- (Rs. 354 will have to be paid extra for every additional post applied)

