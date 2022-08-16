BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 posts at becil.com, check notice
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has opened its online application window for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Panchakarma Technician, Public Relation Officer, and others
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited young and eligible applicants for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Panchakarma Technician, Public Relation Officer, and others. Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website of BECIL. The last date to register for the vacancies is till 31 August 2022. “Applications are invited for recruitment of following manpower purely on an outsource basis for deployment in the office of All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi,” the official notice reads. Through this recruitment drive, BECIL aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies in the organisation. Before applying for the post, candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details in the notification.
Find the official notice here.
Check the vacancy details here:
Panchakarma Technician: 13 posts
Staff Nurse: 12 vacancies
Panchkarma Attendant: 10 openings
Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 8 positions
Yoga Therapist: 2 posts
Junior Program Manager (Technical): 2 vacancies
Senior Program Manager (Technical): 1 opening
Public Relation Officer (PRO): 1 position
Program Manager (Administrative): 1 post
Audiologist: 1 vacancy
Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: 1 opening
OT Technician (Ophthalmic): 1 position
Assistant Library Officer: 1 post
In case of any doubt or help, applicants can email their quarries (for technical problems) to khuswindersingh@becil.com. For queries other than technical, they can write to sanyogita@becil.com or call 0120-4177860.
Here are a few simple steps to apply for the vacancies:
- Go to BECIL’s registration page at becilregistration.com.
- Search and click on the new registration link available on the main page. Then, proceed with the registration.
- Once the registration is done, log in to the portal and apply for the desired post.
- To complete the process, upload the required documents, pay the essential fee and submit the form.
- Keep a printout of the BECIL Recruitment 2022 form for future use.
Candidates belonging to the general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women category have to pay the fee of Rs 750. Those from SC/ST/EWS/PH category need to pay Rs 450.
