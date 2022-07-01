BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended, check latest notification here

The number of vacancies available for the above-mentioned posts, eligibility criteria and remuneration have been published in an official release. Candidates are instructed to read the official notification properly before applying for any of the BECIL vacancies

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has deferred the date for submission of the online application form for recruitment to various posts of Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Technician and others. The application deadline is extended till 7 July 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can register themselves online at the official website of BECIL which is becil.com

“With reference to the advertisement File No.BECIL/MR-1/AIIMS Bilaspur/Advt.2022/150 Dated: 10.06.2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for submission of application is extended till 7th July 2022 (Thursday),” the official notification reads. The other details as per the previous notification will remain unchanged. For any further updates, candidates are advised to keep the official website in check.

Read the latest official release here.

BECIL is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 123 vacancies for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Librarian, Stenographer, Junior Warden, Junior Hindi Translator, Store Keeper, Pharmacist, Yoga Instructor, Programmer, Jr. Physiotherapist, Dental Technician, Assistant Dietician, Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist, Mortuary Attendant, Statistical Assistant, Optometrist, Technician (OT), Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy), Perfusionist, Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory) and others.

The number of vacancies available for the above-mentioned posts, eligibility criteria and remuneration have been published in an official release. Candidates are instructed to read the official notification properly before applying for any of the BECIL vacancies.

Here is the detailed notification.

Application Fee:

The application fee for the general candidates, OBC candidates, ex-servicemen and women candidates is Rs 750. Candidates from the reserved categories such as SC, ST, EWS and PH are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Only online payment is applicable for the BECIL application process. No other way of the transaction will be accepted for application.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official site, becilregistration.com/Home/ListofExam.aspx. Complete registration and login to the online portal. Apply for the desired post, upload documents and pay the registration fee. Submit the form and download it for future purposes.

