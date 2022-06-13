BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 123 vacancies, check details here

General Candidates, Ex-servicemen, women candidates and candidates from the OBC category are required to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. The reserved candidates such as SC, ST, EWS and PH will have to pay Rs 450

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has started the application process for recruitment to several posts like Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Technician and others. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies can register themselves online through the official website of BECIL which is becil.com.

The application window will close on 28 June 2022. The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 123 vacancies in various posts like Lower Division Clerk, Librarian, Stenographer, Junior Warden, Junior Hindi Translator, Store Keeper, Yoga Instructor, Pharmacist, Programmer, Jr. Physiotherapist, Assistant Dietician, Dental Technician, Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist, Mortuary Attendant, Statistical Assistant, Technician (OT), Optometrist, Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy), Perfusionist, Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory) and others.

The detailed information about the number of vacancies available for the posts is mentioned in the official notification uploaded on the website. Candidates are advised to learn the eligibility criteria as per the posts from the information bulletin. The selection process will be done as per the prescribed norms and required skills for the job. Preference will be given to those candidates who have prior experience in working in the same field or department.

Read the notification here.

"Candidates will be solely responsible for submitting their application forms through any other website. The candidates are requested to check their email & messages regularly. BECIL will inform the selected candidates through email & SMS. BECIL will not be responsible for any delay on the candidate's part," the notification reads.

Application Fee:

General Candidates, Ex-servicemen, women candidates and candidates from the OBC category are required to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. The reserved candidates such as SC, ST, EWS and PH will have to pay Rs 450.

Steps to follow while applying for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Go to the BECIL Registration Page, becilregistration.com/Home/ListofExam.aspx

Click on ‘New Registration’ and continue with the registration process.

Now, log in to the portal and apply for the desired posts.

Upload the documents and pay the required registration fee.

Submit the form, download and print out a copy for further reference.

