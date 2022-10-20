Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for Senior Relationship Manager, other posts ends today

Bank of Baroda (BoB) will close the application process for the posts of e-Wealth Relationship Manager, Sr. Relationship Manager, and others today, 20 October. Aspiring candidates can apply online by visiting the official web portal of the bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346 vacancies, out of which 320 vacancies are for the position of Senior Relationship Manager, 24 are for the post of e-Wealth Relationship Manager, 1 is for the position of Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and 1 vacancy is for Operations Head-Wealth. Before applying, candidates need to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Short-listing, interview and the selection of the candidates will be purely provisional without document verification. Candidature will be subject to verification of documents as and when called by the bank.

What is the Bank of Baroda’s eligibility criteria for different vacancies?

Sr. Relationship Manager: The candidate can be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt. bodies/AICTE/ Govt. Of India. It is desirable that the candidate has a 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management along with Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognised by the Indian Govt./Govt. bodies/AICTE and it is desirable that the candidate has a 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in Management along with Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognised by the Indian Govt./Govt. bodies/AICTE and it is desirable that the candidate has a 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in Management along with Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA.

Operations Head-Wealth: Graduate from a Government recognised university or institution. Preference will be given to the aspirants having an MBA or equivalent degree from reputed Colleges.

The age limit and work experience required for each post is different, candidates should check the bank’s notification for more details.

What are the steps to apply for the Bank of Baroda posts?

Step 1: Go to the bank’s website at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: Click on Careers and then Apply now under current opportunities.

Step 3: Register using an active email id and mobile number.

Step 4: Login by filling in your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill in the Bank’s application form and then pay the application fee.

Step 6: Pay the Bank of Baroda application fees.

Step 7: Print the Bank’s application form for future reference.

