Bank of Baroda will close the online application process for the position of Assistant Vice President (AVP) in the Cash Management Department today, 29 October. Candidates can register themselves for the vacancies on the official website till 11:59 pm. “The application window inviting online applications for the position of Asst. Vice President – Product Manager has been re-opened from 20.10.2022 to 29.10.2022 (23:59 hours),” reads the notification. Candidates who have already applied for the vacancies need not apply again. It is to be noted that the decision of the bank in all matters pertaining to the selection process shall be final and binding.

Candidates can read the official recruitment notice here.

Steps to apply for the Bank of Baroda vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the official career page of BOB.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Current Opportunities’ link on the homepage and apply for the Assistant Vice President post.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Apply Now’ link on the BoB webpage.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up the application form, upload all the documents, and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Before submitting the form, review the application completely.

Step 6: Save and download the Bank of Baroda recruitment vacancies form.

Step 7: Keep a printout for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Through this recruitment campaign, the Bank of Baroda will fill up a total of 53 Assistant Vice President posts in Cash Management on a fixed-term engagement on a contract basis. Candidates applying for the posts should be between 25 and 40 years, as on 1 October this year. They should also possess a BE/ BTech/ MCA/ CA/ MBA/ PG Diploma certificate in Business. The cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the candidate will be 1 October 2022.

More details on roles and responsibilities, work experience, and nature of engagement among others are mentioned in the notice.

