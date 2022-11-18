The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will put out the round 1 NEET UG seat allotment result today, 18 November. The seat allotment result for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) courses will be released on the official web portal. The results were earlier supposed to be declared on 17 November. As per the revised schedule, registration and choice filling concluded on 15 November and results will be declared today. The selected candidates are supposed to report for admission from 18 to 25 November. It Is to be noted that there will be another round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling, followed by one mop-up and a stray vacancy round. Round 2 registration is scheduled to begin on 1 December.

What are the steps to check the AYUSH NEET UG seat allocation results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment result link.

Step 3: Fill in your AYUSH NEET UG log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Round 1 allotment result and take its printout for further reference.

AACCC NEET UG counselling is being conducted for BAMS/BSMS/BHMS/BUMS courses. The committee holds counselling for 15 per cent of all India quota seats and seats of central as well as deemed universities, among others. For state quota counselling, candidates need to apply to their respective state counselling authorities.

