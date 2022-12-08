AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result expected today, check details
After the round 2 counselling is completed, AACCC will conduct round 3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will release the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, 8 December. Candidates whose names will be there on the AYUSH NEET UG allotment list will be required to report at the allotted institutes for completing the admission process from 9 to 17 December. The round 2 seat allotment process was conducted from 6 to 7 December. After the round 2 counselling is completed, AACCC will conduct round 3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round for AYUSH NEET UG admissions.
What are the steps to check the AYUSH Round 2 seat allotment results?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal of AYUSH.
Step 2: Click on AYUSH UG Counselling.
Step 3: On the next page, scroll down and then click on the AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link.
Step 4: A new login window will then appear on the screen.
Step 5: Fill in your details and then submit them
Step 6: AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will then be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout as well.
Here is the direct link to check the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling result
The stray vacancy round AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will be declared on 18 January 2023. All the NEET-qualified candidates who aspire to pursue Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 using the official web portal. Candidates should keep a check on AYUSH’s official web portal for the latest updates.
