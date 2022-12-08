The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the final results of round 2 of AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 today, 8 December. The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling seat allotment letter can be downloaded from the official web portal of the Committee. Candidates would be required to fill in their roll number and password to check the letter. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the AYUSH NEET UG allotment list should report at the allotted institutes for the admission process from 9 to 17 December. The round 2 seat allotment process was held from 6 to 7 December. Once the round 2 counselling is completed, AACCC will hold round 3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round for the admission process.

What are the steps to download AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 allotment letter?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: Then go to the UG counselling tab.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Provisional Allotment Letter Round 2”.

Step 4: Fill in your credentials and log in.

Step 5: Candidates may take a printout of the allotment letter for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the AYUSH NEET UG allotment letter

The stray vacancy round AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on 18 January 2023. All the NEET-qualified candidates who aspire to take admission into Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling using the official web portal. Candidates should keep a check on AYUSH’s official web portal for counselling updates.

