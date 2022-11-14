The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will conclude the application process for the round 1 of NEET UG counselling today, 14 November. The process is being conducted by the AACCC for those who have qualified NEET and want to take admissions to Naturopathy, Unani, Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses.

Interested applicants can apply by going to the official web portal at aaccc.gov.in. Aspirants can pay for AACCC NEET counselling, registration, and make fee payment for round 1 on the website. The choice filling and choice locking window will also be open till today only.

What are the steps to complete the AYUSH Counselling application process?

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official web portal at aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and then click on the online registration link.

Step 3: A new login page will open, asking for the credentials of the users.

Step 4: Log in by using your details.

Step 5: The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling round 1 application form will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Fill in your choices and lock them after cross-checking. Then submit the form.

Step 7: Take a printout of your AYUSH NEET UG application, if required.

Candidates need to note that the seat allotment result will be announced on 17 November, and selected applicants will be required to report for admission from 18 to 24 November. Round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG counselling will be held after that, followed by a mop-up and stray vacancy round. Round 2 registrations will start on 1 December.

It is to be noted the counselling is held for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and seats of central and deemed universities. For state quota AYUSH counselling, candidates are required to apply to their respective state counselling authorities.

