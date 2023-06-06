Australia has been a popular destination for Indian students, with an expected record enrolment of over 75,000 in 2023, surpassing the previous high in 2019, as reported by Money Control. However, several Australian universities have implemented restrictions on applications from students belonging to Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, according to The Print. This step has reportedly been taken due to concerns over the submission of fraudulent documents and a high dropout rate. Federation University in Victoria and Western Sydney University in New South Wales have recently joined the list of universities that have chosen not to admit Indian students from these particular states.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the communication from Federation University to agents highlighted that the university has observed a significant increase in the number of visa applications being declined by the Department of Home Affairs for specific regions in India. The university acknowledged the emergence of this trend but expressed optimism that it would be a temporary issue. Similarly, Western Sydney University also informed agents that they should not admit students from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, citing a high dropout rate among Indian students who commenced their courses in 2022. In a letter sent earlier this month, the university highlighted the significant increase in visa application rejections from specific Indian regions by the Department of Home Affairs.

According to the communication, Australian universities possess the autonomy to make their own choices regarding recruitment or admission, which could impact the intake of students from particular regions. According to the Australian High Commission, there is currently no knowledge of any institutions implementing limitations on students from these regions. The communication further emphasised that the Australian government does not impose bans on applicants from specific regions who wish to apply for studies in Australia. Moreover, the government does not possess the authority to instruct or advise institutions, including universities, to prohibit applicants from particular regions.

As per reports from Australian media, earlier this year, five additional universities in the country, namely Victoria University, University of Wollongong, Edith Cowan University, Torrens University, and Southern Cross University, made public their decision to impose restrictions on applications from Indian students, particularly those from Punjab and Haryana. This action was taken in response to a rise in fraudulent applications aiming to work rather than pursue studies in the country. However, The Print stated that the Australian High Commission in India claimed to be unaware of any restriction being imposed by Australian universities on Indian students.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.