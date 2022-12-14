Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022 released at sebaonline.org, direct link here
The Assam SLRC Grade 3 computer test will begin on 21 December and conclude on 29 December. Check the schedule for the computer test.
The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released the Grade 3 admit card 2022 for the computer test today, 14 December. Candidates appearing for the Assam SLRC Grade 3 exam can download their admit cards from the official website at sebaonline.org. As per the schedule, the Assam SLRC Grade 3 test will commence on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 and conclude on Thursday, 29 December 2022. The SLRC Grade 3 exam will be held for candidates from three categories – 1, 2, and 3. Category I is for HSSLC or HSSLC in Science, Category II is for Bachelor’s Degree and Category III is for Bachelor’s Degree in Computer/ Library Science.
Candidates who face issues while downloading the admit card can call the helpline number at +91 9667062063. Applicants who have passed the grade 3 written test (except for those of Stenographer and Driver posts) will have to appear for the computer test.
Check the schedule for the computer test:
https://sebaonline.org/Schedule_of_Computer_Test_ClassIII_.pdf
Find the syllabus for the computer test:
https://sebaonline.org/Syllabus_for_Computer_Test_ClassIII_.pdf
Here’s how to download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official site at sebaonline.org.
Step 2: On the main page, under the Grade III section – click on the link provided for admit card.
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their application number, password and click on submit.
Step 4: The Assam SLRC Grade 3 hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check, save and download the SLRC Grade 3 admit card.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for examination purpose and future references.
Find the direct link to Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Category 1:
https://cetcell.net/SLRC_CLASS_III_COMP_TEST_PAPER_III_HS/?r
Here’s the direct link to Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Category 2:
https://cetcell.net/SLRC_CLASS_III_COMP_TEST_PAPER_IV_BD/?r
Check the direct link to Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Category 3:
https://cetcell.net/SLRC_CLASS_III_COMP_TEST_PAPER_IV_CS/?r
On 6 November, SLRC Assam announced the result of Grade 3 written examination. The final result for the same will be released after the computer test. Keep a check on the official site for more updates and information.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
KVS Recruitment 2022: Notification out for 6,990 teaching, non-teaching vacancies; apply from 5 December
Candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS should have income and asset certificates. More details are available in the official recruitment notice
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 465 vacancies ends today, check steps to apply
Candidates should be between the age group 18 to 24 years as on 10 November 2022 while applying for the post. The upper age limit has been relaxed for SC/ST and OBC applicants. Check the simple steps to apply for the post.
CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration process for 143 posts ends today, details here
CSL is planning to fill up a total of 143 vacancies in the organisation. Apply for the positions on the official website at mhrdnats.gov.in