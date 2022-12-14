The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released the Grade 3 admit card 2022 for the computer test today, 14 December. Candidates appearing for the Assam SLRC Grade 3 exam can download their admit cards from the official website at sebaonline.org. As per the schedule, the Assam SLRC Grade 3 test will commence on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 and conclude on Thursday, 29 December 2022. The SLRC Grade 3 exam will be held for candidates from three categories – 1, 2, and 3. Category I is for HSSLC or HSSLC in Science, Category II is for Bachelor’s Degree and Category III is for Bachelor’s Degree in Computer/ Library Science.

Candidates who face issues while downloading the admit card can call the helpline number at +91 9667062063. Applicants who have passed the grade 3 written test (except for those of Stenographer and Driver posts) will have to appear for the computer test.

Check the schedule for the computer test:

https://sebaonline.org/Schedule_of_Computer_Test_ClassIII_.pdf

Find the syllabus for the computer test:

https://sebaonline.org/Syllabus_for_Computer_Test_ClassIII_.pdf

Here’s how to download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the main page, under the Grade III section – click on the link provided for admit card.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their application number, password and click on submit.

Step 4: The Assam SLRC Grade 3 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the SLRC Grade 3 admit card.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for examination purpose and future references.

Find the direct link to Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Category 1:

https://cetcell.net/SLRC_CLASS_III_COMP_TEST_PAPER_III_HS/?r

Here’s the direct link to Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Category 2:

https://cetcell.net/SLRC_CLASS_III_COMP_TEST_PAPER_IV_BD/?r

Check the direct link to Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Category 3:

https://cetcell.net/SLRC_CLASS_III_COMP_TEST_PAPER_IV_CS/?r

On 6 November, SLRC Assam announced the result of Grade 3 written examination. The final result for the same will be released after the computer test. Keep a check on the official site for more updates and information.

