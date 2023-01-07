Assam SLET 2023: Registration process ends today, check steps to apply

Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission will end the registration process for Assam SLET 2023 on 7 January. Aspirants who want to apply for State Level Eligibility Test can do it through the official web portal of SLET. The exam fees should be deposited by 13 January at the bank. All university centres in the North East states will hold the exam on 19 March (Sunday). Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved or General-EWS candidates who have scored at least 55 per cent marks in Master Degree or equivalent examination from the universities recognised by UGC are eligible for this test. For more related details, candidates can check the official web portal of Assam SLET.

What are the steps to register yourself for Assam SLET 2023?

Go to the official web portal of Assam SLET.

Visit the Assam SLET 2023 link available on the home page.

Fill in the login details and register yourself.

Fill in your SLET application form and pay the application fees.

Once you have filled out the SLET application form, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the SLET 2023 application form for further need.

Here is the direct link to apply for Assam SLET 2023.

Details of the procedure for the application form submission and the syllabi of all 25 subjects and other information are available on the official web portal.

