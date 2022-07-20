Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application process ends today, check how to apply

Those applying for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts only) will pay a fee of Rs 200. Candidates applying for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts) will pay a sum of Rs 100 towards the application fee

The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong will close the online application process for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022 today, 20 July. Candidates who are interested and have not applied yet can register themselves on the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.

"Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled from 1 September, 2022 onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1,380 vacancies from eligible male/female candidates," reads the official notification.

List of vacancy details here (total: 1,380):

Operator Radio and Line - 729 positions

Clerk (Male and Female) - 287 openings

Nursing Assistant - 100 vacancies

Washerman - 80 posts

Radio Mechanic - 72 positions

Armourer - 48 openings

Bridge and Road (Male & Female) - 17 vacancies

Aya (Paramedical) - 15 posts

Lab Assistant - 13 positions

Veterinary Field Assistant - 10 openings

Religious Teacher - 9 vacancies

Details on qualification, age limit, state-wise recruitment information, selection procedure, pay scale, and others are mentioned in the official notice.

Read the official notice here.

Few steps to apply for Assam Rifles recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “Online Form under JOIN ASSAM RIFLES” that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, select the post which you are interested to apply.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill all the details, pay the necessary fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the Assam Rifles recruitment 2022 for future use.

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee:

Those applying for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts only) will pay a fee of Rs 200. Candidates applying for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts) will pay a sum of Rs 100 towards the application fee.

For more details, keep a regular check on the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.

