The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released an official notification inviting applications for recruitment of Excise Constable in Assam’s Excise Department. Candidates will be able to register themselves for the vacancies on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. The online registration facility will open from 10 January 2023 onwards.

The deadline to apply for the excise constable vacancies is 8 February 2023. Candidates should keep in mind that no changes can be made to any entries after the submission of documents during the time of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Preliminary Medical Check-up (PET).

Through this recruitment drive, SLPRB aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies in the organisation. Out of these, 65 posts are for female applicants and 157 for male candidates. The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years as on 1 July 2022. However, an upper age relaxation is applicable to aspirants from the reserved category. Apart from age criteria, candidates must have Assam High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) or its equivalent from a recognised Board or Council.

Read the official notice for Assam Police Excise Constable posts here: https://slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2022/Advertisement-ExciseConst-222.pdf

While registering for the above post, candidates will have to upload scanned copies of the following documents:

-Certificate for proof of age. (which includes admit card /certificate of HSLC or equivalent examination)

-Pass certificate and Marksheet of HSLC or its equivalent examination.

-Employment exchange registration card.

-Certificate of caste from the competent authority.

-NCC certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if any.

-Recent passport-size colour photograph and signature.

Selection Process: Those whose applications are found to be correct in all respects will be called for PST and PET. The date and venue for the exam will be intimated by the SLPRB in due course of time. It is to be noted that the Chairman of the Board reserves the right to change the venue of the test and no representation will be entertained in this regard.

