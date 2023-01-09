The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has started the application process for the vacancies of Constable (Grade III) under the state Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at slprbassam.in till 5 February 2023. The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies. In order to be eligible, the candidates should be between 18 and 40 years as on 1 July 2022. As far as the educational qualification is concerned, the candidate must have cleared their High School Leaving Certification Examination or an equivalent examination from a recognised Board or Council. Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate or Home Guard Certificate is also required. The pay scale of the posts is Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP 5600 (PB-2).

What are the steps to apply for Assam Police vacancies?

Step 1: Visit the official website slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Go to Online Application Portal and click ‘apply online’.

Step 3: Register on the portal to create a profile.

Step 4: Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents.

Step 5: Submit the form.

Step 6: Download a copy of Assam Police registration form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official notice of the Assam Police vacancies:

https://www.slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2022/adv_constable-211posts.pdf

Candidates whose applications are found to be correct in all respects will have to appear for Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). The date and venue for the tests will be announced in due course of time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.