The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has begun the online application process for the Assam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate counselling. Candidates can register themselves for the Assam NEET PG counselling on the official website of DME. The last date to apply is 23 September. “Candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2022 conducted by the National Board of Education, New Delhi, and who meet the cut-scores in NEET PG 2022 may participate in the online counselling,” reads the notification. To register for the counselling process, candidates will need their name, date of birth (DoB), NEET PG roll number, application number, and security pin. As per the schedule, the Assam NEET PG counselling 2022 result will be released on 10 October.

Read the official notification here.

Check how to apply for the Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

Visit DME’s official website.

Look for the link that reads “Online Registration for PG Courses, Session, 2022” on the homepage and click on it.

On the new page, candidates will have to get themselves registered and proceed with the application form.

To complete the process, candidates have to upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and click on submit

Keep a printout of the Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling form for future needs.

Here is the direct link to apply for Assam NEET PG counselling 2022.

Important Dates:

Online registration for 1st round of counselling: 19 to 23 September

Online filling of choices: 25 to 30 September (Till 5 pm)

Online locking on choice: 30 September (4 pm to 11:55 pm)

Processing of seat allotment: 1 to 5 October

Result: 6 October

Reporting or Joining of candidates: 7 and 8 October

Candidates from the general category have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Others belonging to the reserved categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For more information on the counselling process, candidates can read the official notice or even keep checking the website of the DME.

